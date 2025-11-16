Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $7.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 151,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,583,000 after buying an additional 1,315,416 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,140,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,590,000 after buying an additional 319,951 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $81.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

