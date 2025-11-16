Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

