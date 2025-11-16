Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $75.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

