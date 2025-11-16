Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in NexGen Energy $NXE

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,539,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,281 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy accounts for approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $24,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXE. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in NexGen Energy by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.44. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXE shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research raised NexGen Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

