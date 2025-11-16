Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,639 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises 0.6% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $23,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,124,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,007 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,154,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,060,296.60. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

