Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Sold by Visa Foundation

Visa Foundation lowered its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,172,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,540 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 100.0% of Visa Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Visa Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $128,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $112.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

