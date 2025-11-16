Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS Holdings Boosted by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 166.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 277,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 173,066 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $17,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 204.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 874.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $72.81.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $393.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 103.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

