Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 32,381 Shares of TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,381 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TC Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $55.17 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.88%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cibc Captl Mkts upgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

