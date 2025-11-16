Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $3.28 Million Position in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sanmina by 265.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 200.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,612.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 5,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sanmina Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.67 and a 12 month high of $178.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sanmina’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

