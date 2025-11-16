Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $10.08 Million Position in BRP Inc. $DOOO

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BRP by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,884,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,636,000 after purchasing an additional 245,463 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BRP by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in BRP by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 64,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 20.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 495,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,723 shares during the period.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a $105.00 price objective on shares of BRP and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BRP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

BRP Trading Down 0.0%

DOOO stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average of $53.87.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.34. BRP had a positive return on equity of 61.26% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. BRP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. BRP’s payout ratio is -258.33%.

BRP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.