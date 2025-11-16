Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Lessened by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476,150 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.94.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.2%

NYSE:CARR opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $81.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.