Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 182,821 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 182,821 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of KKR opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.17. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

