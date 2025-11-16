Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 21,433 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 164.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 62.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 48.8% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $59.22 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.44 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 69.41%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

