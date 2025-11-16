Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,200,837 Vizsla Silver Corp. $VZLA

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VZLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,200,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 125.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,460,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZLA shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Vizsla Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Vizsla Silver stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Vizsla Silver Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

