Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF $DEHP Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $302.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

