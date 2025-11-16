Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 62,589 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 87.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,589 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,053,000 after buying an additional 105,811 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $635,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after purchasing an additional 232,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.29.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $500.58 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $419.00 and a 1 year high of $595.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.75 and a 200 day moving average of $529.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

