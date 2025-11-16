Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 42,383 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,383 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $933,089,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after purchasing an additional 842,262 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,009,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,323,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 996,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,867,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,023,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,700,795,000 after purchasing an additional 168,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,730,464 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of PH stock opened at $830.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $767.54 and its 200 day moving average is $722.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

