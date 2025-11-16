Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Releases Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Wright Investors’ Service Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.

Get Wright Investors' Service alerts:

Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to evaluate and explore strategic options, which includes acquisition of an investment advisory business and financial services business, as well as invests in other businesses. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors' Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors' Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.