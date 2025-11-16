Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Releases Earnings Results

Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Wright Investors’ Service Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IWSH opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Wright Investors’ Service has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
Wright Investors’ Service Company Profile
