Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.4830. 559,591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,015,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.13). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 3,446.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,800,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,046,000 after acquiring an additional 567,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,557,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,037,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,208,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 781.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,612,000 after buying an additional 1,551,354 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

