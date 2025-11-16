Generali Investments Management Co LLC Increases Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Generali Investments Management Co LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.52.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

