Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 9.2% – Time to Buy?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.01 and last traded at $3.9980. Approximately 2,680,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,643,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

SANA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $10,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,408,000 after buying an additional 1,517,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 1,375,029 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,436,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 264.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 824,505 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

