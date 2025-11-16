Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Flughafen Wien AG (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.7625 and last traded at $16.7625, with a volume of 342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.7625.

Flughafen Wien Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of -0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72.

Flughafen Wien (OTCMKTS:VIAAYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $338.75 million during the quarter. Flughafen Wien had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

About Flughafen Wien

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

