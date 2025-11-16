iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Down 23.5% – Time to Sell?

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 1,026,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,288% from the average session volume of 42,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 7.79.
iMetal Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec in Canada. The company explores for precious and base metal resources. Its flagship property is the Gowganda West project covering an area of approximately 147 squares kilometers located in Ontario; Kerrs Gold property covering an area of 665 hectares located in Ontario; and Ghost Mountain property consists of eleven claim units covering an area of 220 hectares located in Ontario.
