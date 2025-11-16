Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIGY opened at $2.00 on Friday. Sigyn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Sigyn Therapeutics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 64.0%.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

