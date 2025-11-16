Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $250.00 to $243.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.25.

Waste Management stock opened at $208.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $242.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,436,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,255 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,856,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,390,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,131,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $1,064,206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $941,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

