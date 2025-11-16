6,725 Shares in Brady Corporation $BRC Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady in the second quarter valued at $637,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Brady by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brady during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 23,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $1,901,102.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,855.60. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 2,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.27, for a total transaction of $205,318.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 327,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,044.21. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,994. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. Brady Corporation has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $84.03.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.02. Brady had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business had revenue of $397.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.