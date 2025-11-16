Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 7,584 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $166,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $756.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $754.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.69. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

