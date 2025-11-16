Monetta Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and have sold 664,471 shares valued at $225,218,280. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average is $295.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

