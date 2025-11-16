Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 197,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $110,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 73.2% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $713.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Compass Point set a $620.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.50.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of MA stock opened at $545.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $568.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.93.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

