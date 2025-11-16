Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,526 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 3.7% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $315,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,900,000 after buying an additional 63,798 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 62.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:BR opened at $225.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.33 and a fifty-two week high of $271.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

