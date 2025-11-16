Spire Inc. $SR Stake Raised by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Spire were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 43.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 234,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,094 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Spire by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Spire by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 105,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.44 and a twelve month high of $91.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.77.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Several brokerages have commented on SR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spire from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

