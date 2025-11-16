Thomas Story & Son LLC Purchases 556 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 3.8% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth $2,637,640,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. The trade was a 40.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.25.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Accenture Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.66 and its 200-day moving average is $273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.