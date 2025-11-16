Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,016 shares during the quarter. Wipro accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 970,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 376,892 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Wipro by 55.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,854 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 16.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wipro during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.02. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.06%.The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

