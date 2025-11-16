Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 127,400 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories makes up 0.6% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aikya Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.5% in the second quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,354,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,515,000 after buying an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 534.1% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 123,911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,163,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $13.93 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.26 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

