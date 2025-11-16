Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $336.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.40. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $345.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is 73.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

