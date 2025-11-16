Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. Transdigm Group makes up approximately 5.3% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Transdigm Group worth $69,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 104,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 30.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,710.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,563.88.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,298.87, for a total value of $3,553,708.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,988,050.76. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Joseph Murphy sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,050. The trade was a 21.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,802 shares of company stock worth $29,917,993 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,339.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,297.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,402.56. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,183.60 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $90.00 dividend. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

About Transdigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

