Financial Gravity Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.57. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $144.09 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $345.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,489 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,864. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

