Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,329 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,719,000 after buying an additional 132,463 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,412 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 648,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after purchasing an additional 426,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,120,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,978,000 after purchasing an additional 182,489 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $75.35 and a 1 year high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOX. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.