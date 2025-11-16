CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,765 shares during the period. CocaCola accounts for about 1.0% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $61,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $22,443,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 9.1% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in CocaCola by 72.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 204,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after buying an additional 85,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $947,411.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,109.25. This represents a 26.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KO opened at $71.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 67.55%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

