Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $416,000 Investment in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,345,050.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,666.47. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,906,070. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,482. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.26.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

