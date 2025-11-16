Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,576 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. 1858 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.5% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,029 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6%

Tapestry stock opened at $101.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,756.90. This represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $1,202,070.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,767.07. This trade represents a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

