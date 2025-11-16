Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in KE by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,135,000 after buying an additional 5,490,172 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 75.0% in the first quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KE by 13.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 741,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,659 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $25,547,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the 1st quarter worth about $1,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Trading Up 0.5%

BEKE opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $25.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on KE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

KE Company Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

