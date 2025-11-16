Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $65,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 62.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 71.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $355,587.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,587.74. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,597 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,474. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $94.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

