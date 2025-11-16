Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

