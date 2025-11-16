Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $377,000 in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Matson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Matson by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Matson by 19.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Matson Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $106.78 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $164.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

