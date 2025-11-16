CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVBF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.86 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $128.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 27,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,884.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 745,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,759,677.90. The trade was a 3.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $223,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,917.55. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $28,320,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,752,000 after purchasing an additional 400,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,806,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,355,000 after purchasing an additional 318,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter worth about $5,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

