Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Brainsway from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Brainsway from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brainsway in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brainsway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Brainsway Price Performance

NASDAQ BWAY opened at $15.76 on Friday. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. Brainsway had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 12.73%. Brainsway has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brainsway by 7.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainsway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brainsway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brainsway by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brainsway by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 77,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Brainsway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

