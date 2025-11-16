Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 768,544 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $21,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,280,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:FRT opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $321.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.72%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

