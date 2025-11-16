Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.17.

Get Acuity alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AYI

Acuity Price Performance

AYI opened at $350.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.74. Acuity has a twelve month low of $216.81 and a twelve month high of $375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.36. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Acuity’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $1,724,862.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,880,665.45. This trade represents a 30.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Acuity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Acuity by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity by 122.2% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.