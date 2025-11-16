1,360 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 5,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 12.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,832,000 after buying an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,316,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $293.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.67. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $789.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. Analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.28.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

